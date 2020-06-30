Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Monday extended an executive order allowing food trucks to operate at Colorado rest stops.
The original order was issued on May 2. It was intended to support truckers and others get a hot meal as the COVID-19 pandemic limits dining choices for those carrying out commercial vehicle activities.
The order was extended for 30 days, beginning Monday.
"This action helps ensure the availability of freshly-prepared food to commercial truck drivers while simultaneously providing additional economic opportunities to food truck operators,” CDOT executive director Shoshana Lew said in a statement in May. “These food truck operators are mainly owners of small businesses, which are being hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis. Participating food truck vendors will, like businesses across Colorado, need to comply fully with all social distancing requirements pursuant to Gov. Polis’ ‘Safer at Home’ executive order to protect the health and safety of themselves and freight operators."
The rest areas are located in Colorado City, Cortez (Sleeping Ute), Edwards, El Moro Trinidad, Rifle, Shaw Creek (South Fork), Sterling and Wiggins.
Colorado Politics' Joey Bunch contributed to this report