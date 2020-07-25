Two people were injured after shots were fired during a protest calling for justice in the death of Elijah McClain Saturday evening.
According to Aurora police, a protester fired a gun as a vehicle drove through a crowd of protesters marching on Interstate 225 in Aurora around 7 p.m.
One protester was hit by the gunfire, and was taken to the hospital. A second person with a graze wound arrived at the hospital later, police said.
Police made contact with the driver and are investigating. They said the vehicle was towed, but did not reported any protesters being struck by it.
The 9News helicopter, Sky9, captured a turquoise-colored vehicle accelerating down the highway during the protest. The aerial video shows protesters scrambling to get out of the way.
Elijah McClain protest now taking over I-225. #9News pic.twitter.com/a6C4UIA44B— Nelson Garcia (@9Storytellers) July 26, 2020
The protest forced the closure of Interstate 225 for about an hour Saturday evening. It was reported back open at 7:30 p.m.
According to 9News, initially gathered outside the Aurora Police Department headquarters at the Aurora Municipal Center at 5 p.m. Saturday. Protesters blocked off several streets during the demonstration before circling back to the Municipal Center.
Shortly before 9 p.m., police reported that protesters were "throwing objects, shining lasers, and shooting large fireworks at officers." Police also reported protesters had broken windows and started a fire inside of the courthouse.
Saturday's protest is the latest in a string of demonstrations calling for justice in the death of Elijah McClain, a black man who died after a confrontation with Aurora police last August. The case has attracted national attention following the death of George Floyd and subsequent protests against police brutality across the country.
