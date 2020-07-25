Two people were injured after shots were fired during a Saturday evening protest in Aurora against racial injustice and the death of Elijah McClain.

According to Aurora police, a protester fired a gun as a vehicle drove through the crowd of protesters marching on Interstate 225 in Aurora around 7 p.m. 

Car drives through crowd, protester shot in Colorado

Aurora Police officers and protest medics attend to an injured demonstrator who was hit by a car while on Interstate 225, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Aurora, Colo., during a protest against racial injustice and the death of Elijah McClain, who was stopped by police while walking down an Aurora street in August 2019 after a 911 caller reported him as suspicious.

One protester was hit by the gunfire, and was taken to the hospitaL. A second person with a graze wound arrived at the hospital later, police said. 

Police made contact with the driver and are investigating. They said the vehicle was towed, but did not report any protesters being struck by it. 

The 9News helicopter, Sky9, captured a turquoise-colored vehicle accelerating down the highway during the protest. The aerial video shows some protesters throwing objects at it and others scrambling to get out of the way.

Demonstrators shut down Interstate 225, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Aurora, Colo., during a protest against racial injustice and the death of Elijah McClain, who was stopped by police while walking down an Aurora street in August 2019 after a 911 caller reported him as suspicious.

The protest forced the closure of Interstate 225 for about an hour Saturday evening. It was reported back open at 7:30 p.m. 

According to 9News, protesters initially gathered outside the Aurora Police Department headquarters at the Aurora Municipal Center at 5 p.m. Saturday. Protesters blocked off several streets during the demonstration before heading back to the Municipal Center. 

Shortly before 9 p.m., police reported that protesters were "throwing objects, shining lasers, and shooting large fireworks at officers."  Police also reported protesters had broken windows and started a fire inside a the courthouse building, which was quickly extinguished.  

The protest is the latest in a string of demonstrations against racial injustice and  the death of Elijah McClain, a black man who died after a confrontation with Aurora police last August. The case has attracted national attention following the death of George Floyd and subsequent protests against police brutality across the country.  

