A man attempted to kill two people early Saturday morning during a shooting near Cottonwood Creek Park in Colorado Springs, police said.
Police received several 911 calls just before 1 a.m. Saturday about the gunshots.
When officers arrived, they found John Lott, 34, outside the house on Montarbor Drive suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.
Officers discovered Lott was involved in a domestic disturbance in which he allegedly strangled someone to the point of unconsciousness several times.
The victim was able to flee to a nearby house and get help. Lott then opened fire with an AR-15 rifle into the house, police said.
As he tried to enter the house with the rifle, police said the homeowner shot Lott in the face. Lott was taken into custody when police arrived. He and the victim were treated for nonlife-threatening injuries at local hospitals.
The Colorado Springs Police Department's Domestic Violence & Adult Sexual Assault Unit has taken over the investigation.