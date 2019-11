Colorado Springs police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on the east side of the city.

The crash was reported near Babock Road and East Platte Avenue at 10:16 p.m. Saturday.

Westbound Plate Avenue was closed at Babcock Road while police investigated the crash.

The crash is the the second fatal crash involving a pedestrian this week. On Wednesday, a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash near Motor Way.