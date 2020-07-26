Aurora police are searching for a person of interest in a shooting that injured two people during a protest against the death of Elijah McClain on Saturday.
Demonstrators were walking on northbound Interstate 225 in Aurora Saturday evening when a Jeep drove through the crowd and a protester fired multiple shots, injuring two people, police said. One man was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. A bullet also grazed another man's head, police said.
Witnesses told the Aurora Sentinel newspaper that the protester was shooting at the driver of the Jeep.
After exiting the highway, the driver was identified and questioned, and the Jeep was impounded for "evidentiary purposes" police said.
The driver told police that while he was northbound on I-225, protesters surrounded his vehicle, yelling and hitting it. He also told police a white pickup truck hit the front of his Jeep and that he drove toward protesters because he was scared and trying to get away. An aerial video captured by a 9News helicopter showed protesters scrambling out of the Jeep's path as it accelerated, and others throwing objects at it as it sped by.
Eyewitnesses also told the Aurora Sentinel that a 'hero driver', identified as Sebastian Sassi, maneuvered his white truck in front of the Jeep to slow it down, possibly preventing deaths.
"It was a snap decision, because it was, 'If I don't slow this guy down, he's going to kill people,'" the truck driver, Sassi, told the newspaper. "The guy was clearly trying to kill people and f—k that."
Police are looking for pictures, videos, and eyewitnesses in Saturday's incident, and say that protest organizers have not reached out to them.
“I not only find great concern with someone making the decision to drive their vehicle toward protesters on the interstate but that someone in the protester group opened fire, recklessly shooting two people," Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Willson said in a statement. "We will be working with our District Attorney to discuss appropriate charges for the driver as well as working tirelessly to identify the shooter(s) on the interstate."
The protest was the latest in a string of demonstrations this summer demanding justice for McClain, who died after a confrontation with Aurora police last August.
Anyone with information about the Jeep, the shooting, or the man's identity is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stopper at 720-913-STOP.