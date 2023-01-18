Colorado Springs kids can enter a crafty contest with a handmade Valentine’s Day card for the chance to win a big, plushy doughnut.
As part of its fourth Annual Valentine’s Day Contest, the Colorado Springs Police Department is accepting creative, handmade valentines from kids ages 3-10, now through Feb. 6.
Police Chief Adrian Vasquez will select the top three valentines, which will be posted on social media for the community to vote on. The creator of the card with the most votes will go home with a large, smiling plushy doughnut, sprinkles and all.
The submitted Valentine’s Day cards will be handed out to CSPD officers after the contest.
Cards should be addressed to The Community Relations Unit and dropped off or mailed to the Police Operations Center at 705 S. Nevada Ave. They can also be dropped off at CSPD substations. Cards should include the name and age of the child and parent or guardian’s name and phone number.
CSPD is accepting valentine submissions through Feb. 6. The three finalists will be posted on Feb. 8, and the winner will be announced on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.