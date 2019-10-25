The Denver Police Department seemed ecstatic following a winter storm that swept through much of the state on Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, unleashing several inches of snow.

While there were minor reports of spinouts and crashes this time around, Colorado drivers showed major improvement compared to the last storm that hit. The first major storm that rolled through the state earlier this month brought total chaos to the roads, with more than 300 crashes reported in the Denver metro area alone.

The Denver Police Department shared their excitement on Twitter, saying “You deserve a treat, #Denver — despite the cold, snowy morning, you held it together with only 2 puffer reports and just 21 traffic crash reports from 7 to 9:30 AM.”

According to the National Weather Service, San Isabel had one of the highest amounts of snow over the last 24 hours, measuring in at a whopping 20 inches. While it may seem a little too soon for white flakes to be falling from the sky, October snow is a pretty normal occurrence in Colorado. The next big snowstorm to hit Colorado will likely start on Sunday with four consecutive days of fresh powder.

Adding to the good news, a wildfire that has been burning in Colorado for over a month reached 100% containment following the recent snowstorm.

If the thought of driving through snowy streets and mountains gives you the chills, here are a few extra tips for staying safe on the roads this winter.