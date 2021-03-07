A large party in the University Hill neighborhood in Boulder Saturday night turned destructive and violent after partygoers reportedly flipped a car, damaged emergency vehicles and caused injuries to first responders.
A police spokesman told 9News that an estimated 1,000 people attended the party, in the area known to University of Colorado Boulder students as "the Hill," and that the SWAT team was called in "with the aim of coordinating a safe response to the situation."
At around 9:30 p.m, police reported on Twitter that the crowd had been dispersed.
9News reporter Marc Sallinger reported on Twitter that "hardly any college students were wearing masks" and that three SWAT officers were injured, and that a fire truck and armored vehicle were also damaged.
Here’s video that appears to show college students in Boulder flipping over a car in the middle of a massive party with more than 1,000 people. Boulder PD says SWAT was called in to try and break up the party. Street is still covered in glass #9News https://t.co/54YzPK2i8W— Marc Sallinger (@MarcSallinger) March 7, 2021
"We condemn the conduct on University Hill on Saturday," said CU Boulder in a tweet shortly before 10:30 p.m. "Any student found responsible for acts of violence toward law enforcement or first responders will be removed from CU Boulder and not readmitted."
At 11:30 p.m. Boulder police said they would be "reviewing all body worn camera footage and shared social media videos and photos to identify the individuals involved in damaging property and assaulting first responders, and encouraged anyone with information to send it to detectives via web or social media."
CU Boulder also released the following statement Saturday night:
We are aware of a large party on University Hill on Saturday evening and allegations of violence toward police officers responding to the scene. We condemn this conduct. It is unacceptable and irresponsible, particularly in light of the volume of training, communication and enforcement the campus and city have dedicated to ensuring compliance with COVID-19 public health orders. CU Boulder will not tolerate any of our students engaging in acts of violence or damaging property.
CU Boulder has made it clear to our student body that following county public health orders is required under the student code of conduct. The vast majority of our students have followed these directives. When health officials and police have referred public health order violations to our student conduct office, CU Boulder has responded quickly and imposed discipline when violations were established. Disciplinary actions include interim exclusions from campus and 45 suspensions so far this academic year. We will continue to take these actions to make clear that protecting our community and our campus is of utmost importance and that we will not tolerate such violations.
Any student who is found responsible for having engaged in acts of violence toward the law enforcement or other first responders will be removed from CU Boulder and not readmitted.