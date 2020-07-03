Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 58F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph, becoming ENE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 58F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph, becoming ENE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.