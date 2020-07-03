Colorado Springs police have identified and arrested four protesters who took part in blocking traffic on Interstate 25 Tuesday evening near a downtown Colorado Springs exit.
Shequan Smith, 27, Jordan Reece, 25, Charles Johnson III, 20, and Sierra Spencer, 31, were arrested for obstructing a highway or other passageway, according to a police statement on Friday.
Police previously cited Smith and Reece as they drove off I-25 on Tuesday.
The four people were part of a group who drove together in roughly a dozen cars and stopped in the middle of northbound I-25 near the Bijou Street exit for about 30 minutes to to protest racial injustice. They chanted, "No justice, no peace."
"We will shut it down until we get justice, no matter what that means," a protester told Gazette news partner KKTV Tuesday night. "We are not being violent, we are just not being quite as peaceful because everybody got comfortable with us chanting it on the street. We need people to open their eyes."
In a written statement, police Chief Vince Niski called the demonstration "selfish" and "dangerous."