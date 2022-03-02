The City of Colorado Springs began creating a master plan for a 70-acre park on the northeast part of the city, the city announced in a release.

Norman "Bulldog" Coleman Community Park, named after a local veteran and philanthropist, is set to be built near the intersection of Tutt Boulevard and Barnes Road, adjacent to Sand Creek; UCHealth Park, home of the Rocky Mountain Vibes baseball team; and Ragain Field, formerly the Switchbacks soccer stadium. The vision of the park is planned to contain sports fields and a playground, the release on Tuesday said.

The inception of the masterplan marks "important first steps" toward building the park, said Karen Palus, the city's Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services director.

The plan includes the design for the park, which will be funded by a ballot measure voters passed in 2019, which dedicated $7 million in excess 2018 TABOR revenue to parks and trails. The total cost for the master plan to be executed is $247,000.

Community forums, feedback on park alternatives and drafts of the park's concept will follow during upcoming months, the release said. The plan is set to be finalized in spring 2023.

