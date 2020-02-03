Penrose+Plane+Crash.jpg

A small plane crashed in Fremont County Sunday afternoon. 

 KKTV

A small plane crashed on property belonging to the Department of Corrections in Fremont County Sunday afternoon. 

According to a release from the Colorado Department of Corrections, a call about a possible small plane crash was received at 1:58 p.m.

A spokesperson with the National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating the crash, told Gazette news partner KKTV that three people were aboard the plane, which has been identified as a Piper PA-28. 

Information on their conditions was not immediately available. 

A cluster of state prisons are located at U.S. 50 and Evans Road in Cañon City. The facilities are located roughly 3 miles west of the Fremont County Airport in Penrose.  

