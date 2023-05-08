The Teller County Coroner's Office has identified the four victims of a plane crash near the Teller/Fremont County line.

Bruce Claremont, Laurie Aves and Roger and Katherine Duncan died at the scene of the crash, Coroner Stephen Tomsky confirmed to The Gazette Monday morning.

All four victims, whose ages were not provided, were from Florence, the coroner said.

The wreckage was found early Sunday, nearly a day after the plane failed to arrive at its destination, Gazette news partner KKTV reported. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

The Teller County Sheriff’s Office told KKTV that it was contacted after a small aircraft left the Fremont County Airport at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, bound for Centennial Airport near Denver, but never made it. The plane was reportedly spotted near Phantom Canyon Road by another aircraft at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to preliminary information from the FAA, the aircraft was a single-engine Cessna T-41B.

