The Teller County Sheriff's Office responded to a small plane crash near Phantom Canyon Road Sunday morning.

In a posting on the agency's Facebook page, it said "the area is difficult to get to and in a very remote location."

Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration would not confirm the number of passengers on the plane.

The agency is asking people to avoid the area in order to allow first responders to access the scene safely.

This article may be updated as more information becomes available.