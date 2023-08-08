080623-news-plane crash 1.JPG

Members of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office observe the scene of a single engine aircraft crash in the area of Meadow Lake Airport, near Falcon, in unincorporated El Paso County on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. One man, believed to be the pilot, was found deceased on scene. (Parker Seibold, The Gazette)

 Parker Seibold

The El Paso County Coroner's Office has identified the person killed in a plane crash Saturday near Meadow Lake Airport in Peyton as 56-year-old Carl Benda.  

Just after noon on Saturday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Communications Center received "numerous reports" of a plane crash near the airport. 

The El Paso County Hazardous Materials Team, the Sheriff's Office and the Falcon Fire Department found a single-engine airplane had crashed, authorities have said. Benda, the plane's pilot, was found dead on the scene. 

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

This article will be updated once more information is received. 