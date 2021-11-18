The pilot killed in a plane crash near Estes Park while battling the Kruger Rock fire has been identified as Marc Thor Olson, according to Colorado Fire Aviation, the company that owned the aircraft he was flying.

The plane Olson was piloting went down near the south end of Hermit Park just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, officials said. The fire he was battling was 40% contained as of noon Wednesday and has grown slightly to 145 acres.

Tuesday night's operation was believed to be the first of its kind in the United States — a fixed-winged aircraft used to attack a fire at night using night-vision goggles, according to Gazette news partner 9News.

Olson was described as a highly decorated veteran who served for 32 years in both the U.S. Army and Air Force. He began flying planes in 1979 and amassed more than 8,000 total flight hours and 1,000 hours of night flight, including in combat and civilian fight, according to the statement.

Olson told 9News he was excited to make "history" with the Tuesday flight.

"Pretty cool thing to be a part of, I think," Olson told the TV station before taking off from Northern Colorado Regional Airport. "This is the culmination of about five years of pretty hard work."

In a statement posted to Facebook, Colorado Fire Aviation said it was "deeply saddened by the sudden, tragic loss of one of our brothers serving as a tanker pilot."

Prior to the accident the Larimer County Sheriff's Office had reached out to Colorado Fire Aviation to see if the Fort Morgan-based company would help with firefighting operations, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release Wednesday.

Several hours later the plane made a successful drop of water on the fire zone, and Olson reported the winds were "not too bad at the fire and said he would head to Loveland to get a load of suppressant to make a second drop," according to the release.

About an hour later, Olson reported that the air was turbulent above the fire and that and because of the conditions, he could not make the drop. He said he was going to make one more pass and then return to Loveland — but around 6:37 p.m., crews heard the plane crash.

The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control said on Wednesday that it has been studying the use of aircraft in night operations on woodland fires at its center in Rifle.

Through its studies, the organization found that aerial support at night potentially offers increased advantages in fighting a wildfire because of low temperatures, increased humidity and reduced winds. However, most of the studies focused on helicopters and not fixed-winged aircraft, according to a news release.

"The use of rotary and fixed-wing aircraft at night, using vision technology, is widely and successfully used by the U.S. military and in certain public-safety environments, but there is less research and practical experience with fixed-wing assets in wildland fire suppression," officials said in a news release.

Tuesday night's crash wasn't the first time a fixed-wing air tanker crashed while responding to a wildfire. In 2002, a four-engine World War II vintage PB4Y crashed on while dropping retardant on a 4,100-acre fire near Estes Park, according to The Los Angeles Times.

An investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board determined the cause of that crash was fatigue cracks that caused the wings to snap off.

Six years later, firefighting pilot Gert Marais of Fort Benton, Mont., was killed when his single-engine plane crashed after dumping fire retardant at Fort Carson, according to a 9News report.

Colorado Fire Aviation said it is cooperating with the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board as the agencies investigate the crash.

As of Wednesday evening the fire has grown to 145 acres since igniting on Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

"Crews are making good progress on efforts to create containment lines along the south and east portions of the fire," Incident Commander Mark Mendonca said in a news release. "Given the more challenging terrain, efforts to contain the north flank of the fire are expected to take a few more days."

Additional crews arrived throughout the day from across the county, state and region, officials said.

Firefighters continued working to contain the fire overnight.

An investigation by the Sheriff's Office revealed the blaze began around 7 a.m. Tuesday after high winds knocked over a tree, which fell into a nearby power line. That created an arc, which ignited the fire.

Residents within the areas of Fish Creek, Hermit Park and Big Elk Meadow remained under mandatory evacuation Wednesday evening. Little Valley and Meadowdale Lane along the west side of U.S. 36 were downgraded to voluntary evacuation orders, according to the Sheriff's Office.