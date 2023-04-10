Up to 170 women from the Pikes Peak region will nibble on chocolate, drink wine, mingle, schmooze and hobnob Tuesday night while raising money for a cause that in recent years has adapted to the changing times and remains relevant and dynamic, members say.

“It’s still a meaningful group for our community because it is very easy to access, doesn’t have any fees or commitment to participate and is a great way to socialize with other women who are passionate,” said Beth Roalstad, a member of Pikes Peak Women and executive director of Homeward Pikes Peak, a nonprofit organization that helps homeless people with housing and sustainability.

Pikes Peak Women, an all-volunteer group that is not registered as a nonprofit, formed in 2012 to help elevate women to leadership roles in government, business and the nonprofit sector.

It represented a merger of two other female-focused organizations: Pikes Peak Women’s Coalition, a collaboration of different women’s groups, and Artemis Women, a networking, mentoring, social action and community improvement nonprofit founded in 2004. That group dissolved, rebooted and stopped functioning as a registered nonprofit in 2017, according to the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.

Colorado Springs’ first female mayor, Mary Lou Makepeace, left office in 2003 due to term limits and became one of the founders of Artemis and moved on to become a founding member of Pikes Peak Women.

“A group of women, who are mostly still here, were lamenting about how we didn’t have many women in leadership positions,” Makepeace said of Pikes Peak Women. “We looked at each other and thought we might be able to do something about that.”

Pikes Peak Women started with four known female powerhouses that included Makepeace, former two-time City Councilor Jan Martin, former two-time City Councilor Mary Ellen McNally and Marcy Morrison, who throughout her political career had been an El Paso County commissioner, a state representative, mayor of Manitou Springs and commissioner of the state Division of Insurance for four years.

Interest grew quickly, early organizers said.

“One of the goals was to have a place and environment to encourage young female leaders in Colorado Springs, and we’re seeing that,” Martin said.

The Mary Lous, Marceys and Mary Ellens “really taught a lot of folks that it’s OK for women to step up and strive to be in leadership positions,” Martin said.

“It’s good for those of us to have been in that position to reach up and grab the hands of the female leaders in the community today,” she said. “There’s still need for that.”

Over the years, the group presented speakers, forums and workshops by women and for women on topics such as running for office at local, state and national levels, what health care reform meant for women, marijuana legalization and pay equity featuring Lilly Ledbetter, a former Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company executive who fought for more than a decade for equal pay for women, which led to the Fair Pay Act of 2009.

Hundreds of people attended such events, Makepeace said.

An annual fundraiser, Wine, Women and Chocolate has grown from 40 attendees to now being sold out and preparing for 160 to 170 attendees Tuesday, said Lindy Conter, a retired attorney with the El Paso County Department of Human Services, a planner of this year’s event.

Each year, outstanding women in the community are recognized, and the $1,500 net raised benefits a local charity.

The fundraiser also pays for a new addition to the group’s repertoire of activities.

Along with aligning with other women’s groups that have state lobbyists for legislation affecting women and promoting the importance of women voting and being informed about the election process, Pikes Peak Women has a successful podcast.

Key members were talking outside one night during the pandemic, wondering what the group could do to keep its subscription list of about 1,400 women informed and engaged, Roalstad said.

They decided to launch a podcast on issues significant to women.

"What's a podcast?" Makepeace responded. When other members told her, she said it sounded like a good idea to her.

The group has created nearly 40 podcasts called Elevating Women, hosted by Studio 809 Podcasts.

Topics have included interviews with elected female officials, nonpartisan election talk, the lives of military wives, women’s health, Black history, bicycling in Colorado Springs, the Law Enforcement Transparency and Advisory Commission, the Girls Scouts and others.

Guests have been interesting, said Makepeace, who hosts interviews.

“Every week people tell me they love our podcasts,” she said. “It’s not heavily scripted but more spontaneous.”

Roalstad said she appreciates that Pikes Peak Women today draws women who are in their 20s and 30s to their 70s and 80s.

“There’s all this intergenerational mentoring of this volunteer-run group who are passionate about increasing women’s roles and participation in our community,” she said. “We’re trying to increase information and build community among women who don’t identify with a political party or business entity and want to get involved.”

The group is not just about developing female leaders but that women “have an equal voice in all facets of the community," Conter said, from taking positions on committees or boards or with companies to running for state or national offices.