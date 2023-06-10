The Pikes Peak Pride Festival is happening this weekend in Colorado Springs. The festival will also feature a parade on Sunday.

Here's what to know:

• Admission to the festival is free.

• The festival is happening at Alamo Square Park (at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.) from 10 a.m.- 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

• There will be various performances throughout the day, including Synergy Dance on Saturday and the Out Loud Men’s Chorus on Sunday. See the full schedule and lineup here.

• Various food trucks, vendors and exhibitors will be on site. See the full list of vendors here.

• If you go, bring an umbrella. Afternoon rain is in the forecast for both Saturday and Sunday

• The Pride Parade, happening Sunday at 11 a.m., will start at Acacia Park/Platte Avenue and head south on Tejon Street before concluding at Alamo Square Park. Club Q hero Richard Fierro has been named the grand marshal of the parade.

Read more about this year's festival here.