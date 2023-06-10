The Pikes Peak Pride Festival is happening this weekend in Colorado Springs. The festival will also feature a parade on Sunday.
Here's what to know:
• Admission to the festival is free.
• The festival is happening at Alamo Square Park (at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.) from 10 a.m.- 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
• There will be various performances throughout the day, including Synergy Dance on Saturday and the Out Loud Men’s Chorus on Sunday. See the full schedule and lineup here.
• Various food trucks, vendors and exhibitors will be on site. See the full list of vendors here.
• If you go, bring an umbrella. Afternoon rain is in the forecast for both Saturday and Sunday
• The Pride Parade, happening Sunday at 11 a.m., will start at Acacia Park/Platte Avenue and head south on Tejon Street before concluding at Alamo Square Park. Club Q hero Richard Fierro has been named the grand marshal of the parade.
Read more about this year's festival here.
Pikes Peak Pride, a free festival held Saturday and Sunday in honor of Pride Month, will feature a commemoration and tribute ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday to honor the victims and others involved with November's Club Q shooting, including Richard Fierro, a veteran who was at the nightclub when the gunman opened fire and is credited with disarming him and saving lives. Fierro will serve as the grand marshal for the Pikes Peak Pride parade on Sunday.
