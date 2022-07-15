The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo is in full swing, meaning the honoring of new Hall of Fame members is set, too.
Saturday marks the induction of the 2022 class and will take place at the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame. Doors will open for ticketed patrons at 9 a.m. and the induction ceremony is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.
With the cost of a ticket, fans and spectators will also receive lunch following the ceremony.
Ardith Bruce, a local from Fountain who died last month, will headline the group of inductees. She competed in barrel racing all the way into her 80s — a feat seldom seen.
In 1964, Bruce won the world title riding the horse Red. The pair won over $6,000. It was one of six titles for Red in the PPOBR.
For her efforts, Bruce earned a top-15 ranking for seven, consecutive years starting in 1963. She also gave back to the community, hosting barrel racing clinics in Hawaii.
Alongside Bruce will be Trevor Brazile (all-around); Bobby Mote (bareback); Bobby Harris (team roping); Rick Young (contract personnel); Jake Beutler (stock contractor); Mel Porter and Cindy Rosser.
Rosser was also part of women's growth in the sport. She served for over 20 years on the Women's Professional Rodeo Association Board of Directors and won the barrel racing title in the California Circuit in 1982.
The organization also named her the Woman of the Year in 1995.
Nebraska's Big Rodeo committee will be inducted too, alongside Saddle Bronc horse Medicine Woman and world champion steer wrestler Roy Duvall's horse Whiskey.
The biggest name of the group, local connection notwithstanding, is likely Brazile.
He won 26 world championships and was dubbed the "King of the PRCA cowboys." Brazile's career winnings are north of $7 million — making him the only one with that figure in Pro Rodeo.
Of his 26 titles, 14 came in the all-around. He also won a PRCA record, 74 career rounds at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.
“It’s pretty hard to get me speechless, but this honor has done that. It’s one of those awards that goes past just your era,” Brazile told the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame. “You’re enshrined with the greats from every era in a sports Hall of Fame. That is probably the coolest thing.
"We can talk about Toots Mansfield and Jim Shoulders all these guys, but now to be in the same hall as the likes of guys like that. That’s pretty cool.”
Alongside the 2022 class, John Van Cronkhite will be given the 2022 Ken Stemler Pioneer Award posthumously. The honor is given to "those who have provided groundbreaking, innovative ideas and forward thinking that help the development, advancement, and success of the PRCA and/or the Hall of Fame and their missions."
He was the first general manager of the National Finals Rodeo in 1959 and directed it until 1961, a game-changing event for the sport.