The cowgirl in tennies, stretch jeans and western shirt is racing hell-bent for leather across the arena in Fountain atop a half-ton horse named Itchy. They round the barrels heartstop close, then fly across the dirt for home. And this is just practice. If you think about the rider’s age, you might get a few butterflies. But like a car crash, you can’t look away. Don’t worry, this 81-year-old barrel racer is Ardith Bruce, the 1964 world champion. She still sits deep in the saddle and competes even when arthritis makes it a chore to fling her leg over the cantle.