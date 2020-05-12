Pikes Peak Library District patrons will soon have a way to pick up or drop off books in person, even as libraries remain closed to the public.
The district is launching curbside service Wednesday to allow patrons to check out and return materials without direct contact with library staff. Book drops and return bins will be available to patrons 24 hours, seven days a week outside each library location.
“While our libraries must remain closed to the public for the time being per the safer-at-home order, curbside service will allow us to accept returns and deliver the holds our patrons have been patiently waiting for,” John Spears, chief librarian and library district CEO, said in a news release. “After working closely with El Paso County Public Health, we feel confident this model will be safe and workable for both staff and patrons, which is our top priority.”
Curbside service hours and procedures will vary by location, so patrons should check their library’s schedule and instructions at ppld.org/curbside or by calling (719) 389-8968.
Patrons can still use the library remotely by going to ppld.org.
According to the release, "all returned materials will be quarantined for 72 hours before being processed and circulated, exceeding public health recommendations."
Library staff will also work at half capacity within facilities, wear face coverings and maintain proper distance during any in-person interactions, Spears said.