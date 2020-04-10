A news release from the National Park Service said Friday that the Piñon Flats Campground at the Great Sand Dunes will be closed indefinitely at the Great Sand Dunes will be closed indefinitely, instead of until May 1, when it was originally slotted to reopen.
"The basis of the decision to delay the opening of the campground is to promote social distancing and to prevent groups of 10 or more people from forming," the statement said. "The current infrastructure in the campground does not allow the park to meet this guidance and would consequently place visitors and staff at greater risk."
Reservations for camp sites scheduled in May will be canceled and campers will be offered a full refund, the news release said. Backcountry campers can obtain backcountry permits the day of their trip by calling 719-378-6395.
"Outdoor spaces at Great Sand Dunes remain accessible to the public, 24 hours, 7 days a week and in accordance with the latest federal, state, and local health guidance, in addition to entry fees being waived for visitors," the statement read.
The following trails, parking areas and picnic areas are still open: Montville Nature Trail, Mosca Pass Trail, Montville Nature Trail, Dunes Overlook Trail, the Dunes Parking Area, the main access point to the dunefield, Mosca Creek, Sand Pit and Castle Creek Picnic Area.
The Medano Pass Primitvie Road is open to Castle Creek Picnic Area and all outdoor interpretive signs and road pullouts are open.