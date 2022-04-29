Why has Attorney General Phil Weiser suddenly shifted gears and become an enemy of free speech in Colorado?
His office has indicated to our attorney Steve Zansberg that he plans to ask for an emergency review by the Colorado Supreme Court of a judge’s decision Friday that allowed the Denver Gazette to publish a story on the Elijah McClain case. Earlier, the same judge had sought to bar the story from publication because it was based on suppressed records.
After reviewing the constitutional issues at stake, District Court Judge Priscilla Loew agreed with Zansberg's arguments that “The Denver Gazette's First Amendment right to publish truthful and lawfully-attained information” outweighed any other concerns.
At the moment, Weiser’s office doesn’t agree with that finding.
This is really a test case of the First Amendment’s sanctity in Colorado, and for now, our attorney general is on the wrong side. I’m hoping newspapers across the state will call upon Weiser to stop thwarting the people's right to know and to announce he will not appeal this well-reasoned ruling that is consistent with centuries of Supreme Court precedent.
Here’s what happened:
A few weeks ago, Denver Gazette reporter Julia Cardi asked the Adams County courthouse clerk for recent public records in the cases of the police officers and paramedics charged with McClain’s death in 2019. The stack of records the clerk handed Cardi included filings in officer Nathan Woodyard’s case that were not supposed to be made public.
Julia and her editors reviewed the records and determined we could run a story because Julia had gotten the records legally, and there is an established body of case law that protects publication of information that is truthful and legally obtained.
Following the standard journalism practice of giving every subject of a story the chance to respond, Cardi reached out on Monday morning to Weiser’s office, which is prosecuting the case, and Woodyard’s defense attorneys to let them know we would be running a story.
Then late Monday afternoon, Judge Loew ordered us not to publish the story, arguing that we could not publish the contents of the suppressed records. We immediately alerted our attorney, who filed a request to lift the order, arguing that it was unconstitutional “prior restraint.”
Perhaps the most famous case of "prior restraint" is the ruling barring The Washington Post and New York Times from publishing the Pentagon Papers. The Supreme Court later ruled that the secret history of the Vietnam War could be published, setting an enormous precedent for cases in which journalists obtain secret or suppressed documents legally. The court called such “prior restraints” on journalists presumptively unconstitutional, labeling them “the most serious and the least tolerable infringement on First Amendment rights.”
The First Amendment does not absolutely prohibit prior restraints against publication, Judge Loew observed in her ruling, but the state must have an interest of the “highest order” it seeks to protect, and the restraint must be necessary to protect against “an evil that is great and certain."
After reviewing several precedent cases brought to her attention by Zansberg, Judge Lowe thought better of her earlier ruling and cleared the way for us to publish. She did not find an evil great and certain, concluding instead that the state's "interest in protecting grand jury secrecy in this case, where the grand jury has completed its deliberations, does not outweigh The Denver Gazette's First Amendment right to publish truthful and lawfully-attained information." The judge also found barring the story's publication was not necessary to ensure a fair trial.
But she also stayed the ruling until May 2 to give the attorney general time to seek an emergency review, which he has indicated he would do.
After reading her thorough ruling, Weiser’s office might rethink that decision. Judge Loew makes the case pretty convincingly that the First Amendment takes precedence here.
Weiser also might take note of the thousands of other journalists who responded on social media to the case and cited numerous other precedents, and groups who filed amicus briefs or letters in support of our motion. The Denver Post, 9News, Fox31, Denver7 and CBS all signed onto a letter by The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press that urged the court ”to vacate the unconstitutional ruling” immediately.
What’s strange is that in other instances, Weiser has been an ardent supporter of the press. In January, our opinion folks wrote an editorial entitled: “Colorado AG Phil Weiser crusades to protect free speech from social media monopolies.”
The editorial praised Weiser’s efforts to take on Big Tech’s efforts to limit the voices allowed to speak on their platforms.
Weiser led a bipartisan coalition of 48 states attorneys general in a federal lawsuit charging Facebook with establishing and protecting an illegal monopoly that violates the government’s antitrust laws and, as a consequence, violates many peoples’ right to free speech.
“As free speech comes under attack, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser plans to save it,” our opinion writers said.
I once heard a speech of Weiser’s that was one of the most eloquent defenses of the free exchange of ideas and dialogue I’ve ever heard.
“The project of constitutionalism involves a commitment to dialogue,” he said. “Such a dialogue begins from the premise that there are multiple plausible interpretations of constitutional principles, all of which can be held by those operating in good faith. In an age of polarization and demonization, this can be hard to do. To do so, we must renew and rebuild institutions that connect us to one another and foster empathy."
“This echoes what de Tocqueville observed long ago," he added. “'The only way opinions and ideas can be renewed, hearts enlarged, and human minds developed is through the reciprocal influence of men upon each other.' This reciprocal influence and engagement in dialogue is what happens when people work together to solve problems.”
And of course, the unfettered free press is the very crucible of that dialogue.
I’m kind of hoping Mr. Weiser goes back and listens to his own speech this weekend and maybe refinds his footing as a champion of free dialogue's cause.