The man who died in a Wednesday morning plane crash in north eastern Huerfano County has been identified as 70-year-old Michael Vaughn of Peyton, the Huerfano County Sheriff's Office announced Friday.
Deputies received word of the crash around 11:50 a.m. Wednesday. According to Natalie Fisher, public information officer with the Huerfano County Sheriff's Office, the reports were made by those in two other aircraft flying with Vaughn who witnessed his single-engine Vans RV-4 plane crash in the Cuchara River Canyon. As deputies and first responders arrived, they found Vaughn dead with the aircraft. No fire was observed, Fisher said.
On Thursday deputies and search and rescue personnel hiked down into the Cuchara River Canyon and recovered Vaughn's body via Flight for Life. Vaughn was taken to the El Paso County Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy.
The manner and cause of the crash and cause of death are still pending at this time, Fisher said.