Project C.U.R.E., along with local health systems in Colorado Springs and the Rocky Mountain Vibes baseball team, will host a personal protective equipment (PPE) drive in Colorado Springs Sunday from noon - 4 p.m. at UCHealth Park (Vibes stadium) to help fight the spread of COVID-19.
Donation drop off will be at the corner of Tutt Boulevard and Barnes Avenue.
Unused products in unopened boxes will support healthcare providers directly in the Colorado Springs area. Items needed are as follows:
- Eye protection/goggles
- Face shields
- Surgical masks
- Sterile & non-sterile gloves
- Disposable gowns
- N95 masks
- Sanitation wipes
- Personal wipes
