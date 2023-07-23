A pedestrian was seriously injured late Saturday after being hit by a car on Interstate 25, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The incident took place just before midnight on the southbound side of the interstate, north of the Woodmen Road exit. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a “female who had been struck by a car and sustained serious life-threatening injuries,” according to a police blotter entry.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to a nearby hospital. Neither speed nor alcohol were believed to be factors in the crash, police said.