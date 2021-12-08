A Colorado Springs police officer hit and killed a pedestrian who crossed a street south just south of downtown Colorado Springs late Tuesday night.
An officer in a marked police car drove north on South Nevada Avenue and hit a pedestrian who tried to cross the street heading west near the East Las Vegas Street intersection, police said.
The pedestrian was pushing a bicycle, was not in a marked crosswalk and was crossing against the light, police said.
Emergency responders took the pedestrian to hospital but the pedestrian died from injuries suffered during the crash, officers said.
The officer was uninjured and was not responding to an emergency or call for service, police said.
This is the 45th traffic fatality in the city this year and 13th pedestrian killed.