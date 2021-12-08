A Colorado Springs police officer hit and killed a pedestrian who was crossing a street south of downtown Colorado Springs late Tuesday night.
“We had an officer that was driving northbound on Nevada, and a pedestrian walked in front of the officer, and the officer struck the pedestrian and the pedestrian died,” Lt. Joel Kern told 11 News.
First responders attempted life-saving measures but were unable to save the pedestrian, who later died at an area hospital.
The deadly collision happened near the intersection with Las Vegas, an area police say is well-known for people darting into the roadway at all hours day and night. The area has a convenience store, a homeless shelter and numerous homeless camps nearby, all of which create a lot of foot traffic.