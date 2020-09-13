cop lights.jpg

A pedestrian was killed early Sunday morning after being hit by a car on the interstate.

The crash was reported right around 5 a.m. on the north end of Pueblo. The northbound side of the interstate was later closed for the investigation. As of 8 a.m. Sunday it remains shut down.

Police are investigating why the person was walking on the interstate and what led up to the crash. 

The interstate reopened around 8:30 a.m.

Terry is a journalist for The Gazette. He's a graduate of the University of Denver, loves the Denver Broncos, and is a member of the Television Critics Association and Critics Choice Association.

