A pedestrian was killed early Sunday morning after being hit by a car on the interstate.
The crash was reported right around 5 a.m. on the north end of Pueblo. The northbound side of the interstate was later closed for the investigation. As of 8 a.m. Sunday it remains shut down.
Police are investigating why the person was walking on the interstate and what led up to the crash.
The interstate reopened around 8:30 a.m.
At 5:00 this morning, officers responded to an auto-pedestrian crash on northbound I-25, just north of Eagleridge Blvd. Traffic & CSI investigators are en route. Traffic flow is down to one lane. pic.twitter.com/OSqVuUiAIg— Tom Rummel (@PPDWatchIVCapt) September 13, 2020