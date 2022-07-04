The annual Tri-Lakes Fourth of July Parade in Monument was a show of patriotism for various ages and backgrounds Monday.

Lining up at the front of the parade were four members of the Tri-Lakes American Legion Post 9-11. They were led by recent high school graduate and Eagle Scout Michael Carlson, who was flanked on his right by retired Army Col. Randy Fritz and Steven Holzem, a nine-year Army veteran. On the far left of the formation stood retired Marine Col. Robert Salasko.

Carlson was selected as the American flag bearer after he worked to turn a veterans memorial into a reality. Fritz said that following Carlson's endeavor, Post 9-11 "kind of adopted him."

"It took two years and $45,000 to plan," Carlson said of the memorial, which was completed in 2020.

Thousands lined Monument's streets to celebrate the United States' 246th birthday. The celebration coincided with a flyby of an Air Force C-130 Hercules cargo plane. The four-engine, propeller driven plane flew hundreds of feet above the ground, wowing the crowd and parade participants.

Salasko spent 30 years in the Marine Corps, and joked that he didn't have a choice to join the color guard unit.

"I was told 'bring your uniform, you're marching,'" he said. "You gotta love it though, taking orders for your first parade."

Salasko said his 30 years in the Marines were spent "shooting things" and blowing them up. In other words, he was an infantryman. Asked about why the day is so important to him and others, Salasko offered one simple response: "Patriotism."

Onlookers at the parade included the Cox family, made up of Reginald Sr., Erica, Reginald Jr. and Aaron.

Cox Sr. spent 20 years in the Army and is a JROTC teacher at Pueblo East High School. During his time in the Army, he was a signal officer and worked communications.

"It's a great time to celebrate our independence from tyranny and support the Constitution," he said. "For a small community to have a celebration like this is special."

Cox Sr. said some of the decline in patriotism he has seen recently was unfortunate, but the young members of the parade crowd were "encouraging."

"It makes my 20 years worthwhile," he said.

At the Rock Ledge Ranch near Garden of the Gods, Rachael and Mike Dill went to the ranch's Fourth of July celebration for the first time. With them were their four kids and parents, Dan and Susan Staver.

The family said they'd never been to the Independence Day celebrations at the ranch, but had been for bird watching and other enrichment events.

"We love it here and think it's the coolest place to see," Rachael Dill said. "There's tangible nature and history here, which is great for the kids."

Among the family's favorite activities were the old-fashioned band, indigenous dancers and the watermelon seed-spitting contest.

"It's awesome that this is here in our hometown," Rachael Dill said.

One of the major attractions at the Rock Ledge Ranch is the blacksmith's shop. Kids and adults alike were able to get a glimpse into what it took to make a horseshoe, mining equipment and other tools that were used in the "old days."

Blacksmith Ray Sutherland almost let slip the secret to old-fashioned steel tempering. However, he caught himself before going too far, instead focusing on modern ways to do it.

"I will not divulge my secrets," said Sutherland, who was shaping horseshoes that came from 1,400-degree embers.

The Rock Ledge Ranch Independence Day celebration is not like many traditional celebration. Some found comfort in that, but others, like the members of Ford's Independent Company of Colorado's took it as an opportunity to teach.

"It's history, we need to remember it," said Rob Barnes, the leader of the reenactment group. "In spite of all our differences, whatever happened in the past had to happen for us to be in this moment right now."

For Donna Hurd of Colorado Springs, the unity she saw at Monument's parade was most striking.

"The Independence Day is worth celebrating," she said. "We have freedoms we should be proud of, and we all come together on this day."

Hurd said she was really glad to see people coming together to celebrate, even as the "political temperature" seems to be rising due to national issues.

Hurd complimented the patriotism on display, highlighting the parade's focus on retired veterans, first responders and the Boy Scouts of America.

"I came because I wanted to see what Monument's parade was all about," she said. "And I am so glad I came up."