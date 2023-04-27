The Parker Police Department is searching for a missing El Paso County Sheriff's deputy last seen carrying trash bags in a neighborhood southeast of Denver.

Kevin Sypher last seen at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in 8400 block of Sandreed Circle, in Parker. He was wearing a grey hoodie and jeans when he was last seen.

Sypher is described as 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.

A tweet from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office identified Sypher as one of their own deputies.

Anyone with information is asked to call Parker police at 303-841-9800.