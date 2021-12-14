After being evacuated Monday afternoon due to damage to a gas line, Palmer Ridge High School students and staff returned to classes Tuesday morning.
Lewis-Palmer School District 38 said in a tweet Monday evening: "Update: The gas leak at Palmer Ridge High School is repaired. The school will be open tomorrow and classes will resume as scheduled. Thank you to our teams and Black Hills Energy for the work and for repairing the leak so quickly."
The Monument high school was evacuated Monday afternoon after an outside gas line was damaged during construction work.
A crew from Black Hills Energy was on scene repairing the damaged line as of 5 p.m. Monday, according to district spokesman Mark Belcher. No one was injured in the incident, he said.
All Monday evening events at the high school, including a scheduled sixth grade concert, were postponed, officials said. District residents and families are advised to check with the school for rescheduling dates.
