Colorado State Patrol has asked drivers in high profile vehicles to use extreme caution after strong winds overturned a semi truck in Interstate 25 Friday night.

The truck, which blew over between Briargate and Interquest parkways, blocked multiple lanes of traffic, but drivers were able to get by on the shoulder, troopers said.

Wind gusts between 60-75 mph were expected in Colorado Springs, and gusts exceeding 80 mph were possible over the higher mountain areas, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

The weather service warned that the strong winds, expected Friday night into Saturday, would cause hazardous travel conditions, especially for lightweight and high profile vehicles.

Power outages are also possible, according to the Weather Service.

