A COVID-19 outbreak at Spring Creek Youth Services Center in Colorado Springs, initially identified by the state health department on Oct. 24 with three infected staff members, has grown to eight staff members and 19 juveniles, according to the Colorado Division of Youth Services.
The positive cases represent about one-third of the 59 committed male and female offenders, ages 20 and under, who have been sentenced by a district judge to serve time for assorted felonies and misdemeanors.
As reported Monday during a meeting with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, all Spring Creek youth who have the virus “are either experiencing very mild cold-like symptoms or are asymptomatic,” said Mark Techmeyer, spokesman for the Colorado Department of Human Services, which oversees that state’s youth corrections programs.
The system also has current outbreaks at Adams Youth Services Center in Brighton, with one of 14 youth remaining positive, and Mount View Youth Services Center in Lakewood, which also has one lingering case.
The state public health department defines an outbreak as two or more people who have contracted COVID-19 in a location within a 14-day period.
Since March, 62 of 437 committed and detained youth, along with 94 staff, have been confirmed positive across 12 youth correction facilities, officials said.
Youth with COVID-19 are kept on medical isolation in their rooms with the door cracked open, said a Spring Creek employee who asked not to be identified because of concerns about retribution for discussing the issue. If the teens leave their room without a mask or refuse to return to their room after using the restroom, an incident report is generated, which has occurred, the staff member said.
Wearing surgical face masks is part of the dress code for youth offenders, Techmeyer said.
However, despite being taught the importance of mask-wearing to control the spread, being provided masks and being encouraged to wear them, “not all youth comply,” he said.
Youth receive incentives, such as doughnuts, if they consent to the twice-weekly COVID-19 testing, and have been 100% compliant, Techmeyer said.
The increased cases at Spring Creek meant school did not resume on Monday as planned after last week's semester break.
“The youth center is working on a plan on how to deliver educational services during the outbreak,” Techmeyer said in an email. “This effort is to ensure that youth continue to receive educational services while ensuring safety to all youth and staff.”
Over the period of June 25-29, Spring Creek switched youth populations with Zebulon Pike Youth Services, also in Colorado Springs. Springs Creek now houses only committed juveniles from around southern Colorado, while Zebulon Pike holds adolescent detainees awaiting court rulings.
The eight infected staff represent 7% of Spring Creek’s total employee count of 114, which Techmeyer said means the center still has adequate staffing.
“Currently, the population within the center is well within the division’s ability to manage safely,” he said.
Should staffing levels fall below minimum requirements, a pandemic plan calls for other staff to volunteer to cover shortages, he said.
“The division has a comprehensive listing of internal personnel within three additional bands who do not currently work direct care that can be deployed, should a youth center require supplemental staff,” he said.
Youth offenders also can be moved to other centers, Techmeyer said.
At Zebulon Pike, 12 staff currently have COVID-19, but none of the 33 detained adolescents tested positive for the virus, according to Division of Youth Services statistics. Mount View has the highest number of positive staff, with 21 cases, the data shows.
Employees at Spring Creek are worried they are being exposed and are concerned about the virus spreading to unmanageable levels, the staffer said.
“Two weeks ago, students were attending school by pod with up to 14 youth, two staff, and one to two teachers in a small classroom sitting knee to knee,” the staff member said. “We are told we are a residential treatment facility and follow different rules.”
Centers are abiding by federal, state and local public health recommendations and guidance, Techmeyer said.
“One of the biggest keys to preventing or minimizing outbreaks in the Division of Youth Services, as well as any other type of congregate care setting, is to keep the incidents of cases low in the communities,” he said. “It has been established that the risk of outbreaks in such facilities is closely related to higher case counts in surrounding communities.”
El Paso County is nearing record-high levels of infections.
Statewide, youth and staff are being educated regarding COVID-19 signs, symptoms and prevention, Techmeyer said. Among other procedures, all staff and approved visitors are screened for symptoms before being allowed inside centers.
Youth being admitted to centers also are screened, which includes receiving a COVID-19 test. Symptomatic youth are placed in medical quarantine pending the results of the test. A new rapid-testing system is to begin this month, Techmeyer said.
Protocols also have changed from in-person family visitation to virtual visits.