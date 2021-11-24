A fatal crash in eastern Colorado Springs Tuesday that left one driver dead was likely caused by drunk driving, law enforcement said.
Police responded to the intersection of Galley Road and North Murray Boulevard around 8:53 p.m. after a Dodge Challenger headed west on Galley Road through the intersection of North Murray Boulevard, hit a Subaru Forester. The Subaru launched forward and rolled, police said.
One of the drivers died at the scene of the crash but police did not specify which driver.
Officers believe alcohol is a factor in the crash.