A person has died following a single-vehicle crash on Colorado Springs' south side Wednesday evening, police said. 

Just after 6:30 p.m., police were notified of a crash on South Academy Boulevard near Drennan Road. Police said the driver was traveling southbound on Academy when they veered off the road and hit a guardrail. Police were told by a witness that the driver was ejected, suffered obvious head trauma, and died. 

The department's Major Crash Team is investigating and police are asking motorists to find alternate routes for the next two hours or so as of 8:50 p.m.

Police said early reports indicate the driver was a man but that is a tentative assessment. Police do not know whether speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.  

