A body was found Monday evening near the scene of a structure fire located at the 0000 block of West Cheyenne Road, according to police.
At around 5:40 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department started receiving reports of "heaving smoke" conditions coming from a a single family residence.
While fighting the fire, crews from CSFD located a body near the residence, according to police.
#ColoradoSpeingsdirxe on scene of a #working fire at 22 Cheyenne Bl. Station 4 first on scene. Reporting heaving smoke smoke conditions at a single family residence. pic.twitter.com/wK1GAUR7rq— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) May 11, 2021
Since the cause of death did not appear to be related to the fire, the Violent Crimes Homicide and Assault Unit assumed responsibility for the investigation, police said.
"While the El Paso County Coroner’s Office will make the official cause and manner of death determination, the death is being investigated as a homicide," said Lieutenant Daniel Thompson of CSPD in a press release.
The deceased person has not yet been identified, and the investigation remains open.
The cause of the fire is still unclear.
This is the 16th homicide investigation in Colorado Springs in 2021, as compared to 18 homicides investigated by this time last year.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634- STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.