Colorado may not exceed hospital capacity after all, according to the state's latest COVID-19 models — but the impact of Thanksgiving gatherings continues to be a wild card, state officials cautioned Thursday.
On its current trajectory Colorado ICU bed usage should peak around 800 beds in mid to late January, well below the state's threshold of 1,325 beds, said Dr. Jon Samet, dean of the Colorado School of Public Health and member of the state's COVID-19 modeling group, at a virtual press conference regarding the state's virus response.
But current models are subject to "grave uncertainty" due to the wild-card factor of Thanksgiving gatherings, the impact of which will begin to be seen in a handful of days, he added.
Transmission control — a metric that gauges adherence to prevention measures like social-distancing, reducing contacts and mask-wearing throughout the state — currently sits slightly above 70%, with 80% being the goal, Samet said.
A 10% reduction could result in the state running out of ICU beds this month, continuing through February. It would not, however, result in the state's overall hospital bed capacity being exceeded. But a reduction to 40% would exceed both, according to models.
At a press conference last week Gov. Jared Polis warned there were only 14 available ICU beds in Colorado Springs, 25 in Denver, three in Weld County and five in Pueblo. At the time, the state's online COVID-19 dashboard listed the "plains to peak" area, including El Paso County, as having 21% of ICU beds available; the "south" region, including Pueblo, as having 14%; the "mile high" region, including Denver, as having 21%; and the "northeast" region, including Weld County, as having 25% available.
On Thursday those numbers appeared relatively similar, with the "plains to peak" area having 17% of ICU beds available; the "south" region having 10%; the "mile high" region having 24%; and the "northeast" region having 20% available.
While the number of new daily diagnoses began an overall decline in late November, levels appeared to have plateaued within the past week or so and may again be on the rise, according to the state's seven-day average of new diagnoses.
"We've seen numbers bouncing around quite a bit in the last two weeks or so," said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, an epidemiologist with the state health department. "We did see a decrease in case counts reported over the holiday weekend, but today's numbers have come up quite a bit.
"It's difficult to know right now what the next couple of days are going to look like."
It will still be several days before the impacts of Thanksgiving gatherings begin to be seen, she added, noting that data from the state transportation department shows a nearly 30% reduction in traffic on Thanksgiving when compared to last year.
While the news is generally positive regarding the number of new diagnoses, there persists a "steady increase in the number of individuals currently hospitalized" due to the virus, with admissions outpacing discharges, Herlihy said.
The percent of individuals tested for the sometimes deadly virus who receive positive results continues to hover around 12%, she added.
Each Coloradan with COVID-19 spreads the virus to another 1.2 people, on average, Samet said, adding that the number should ideally be under one.
Approximately one in 40 Coloradans is currently estimated to have the virus, he added.