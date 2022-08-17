The deputy who returned fire in the shooting that killed Deputy Andrew Peery Aug. 7 has been identified as Deputy Dan Carey, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday evening.

Carey and Peery responded to a home in the 500 block of Ponderosa Drive that evening in regard to a shooting call for service. They had one member of the Fountain Police Department with them.

As they arrived, 33-year-old John Paz fired on the law enforcement officials, fatally wounding Peery, the Sheriff’s Office said. Carey returned fire. He has worked with the Sheriff's Office since 2018, officials said.

Paz also killed estranged wife, Alexandra Paz, before fatally shooting himself, according to the Sheriff’s Office. John Paz's body was found inside the home after law enforcement obtained a search warrant.

In accordance with state law, the Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating the incident. Carey has been placed on administrative leave per office protocol.