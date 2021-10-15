Wanda Latham Reaves, who led an effort to make mining scars in Colorado Springs less visible, died Oct. 8 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. She was 88.
Born Dec. 21, 1932 on a Texas farm amid the Great Depression, Reaves was one of eight children in a family forced by the damage inflicted by the dust bowl to move to an oil boomtown of Monahans, Texas. She married Donald Reaves in 1952 just before he joined the Air Force living in Ohio and England before settling in Colorado Springs.
After arriving in Colorado Springs, Reaves volunteered for the Virginia Neal Blue Center for Women and later helped found what is now called TESSA to help victims of domestic violence and educate the public.
She later joined the staff of the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce, eventually became executive vice president and spent much of her career there lobbying the Colorado legislature. While many of her efforts focused on defeating bills businesses opposed, she played a key role in convincing legislators to allow military dependents to attend Colorado colleges and universities while paying in-state tuition.
Steve Durham, a retired lobbyist who worked in Denver at the same time as Reaves, called her "one of the most effective and powerful lobbyists of her time. She spent lots of time and enthusiasm on her work, and both are key to being effective."
Chamber CEO Dirk Draper said Reaves "was one of those selfless people who just got things done, who kept momentum alive, without anyone ever knowing it. We’ll miss her more than we know right now."
After leaving the chamber in 1994, she became project manager of the Colorado Mountain Reclamation Foundation, which worked with donors, volunteers and quarry owners to plant trees and other vegetation on highly visible mining scars along western foothills of Colorado Springs. The foundation folded in 2014 after reclaiming the most visible mountain scar, the former Queen's Canyon Quarry.
"For 20 years through her passion, vision, and hard work she championed repairing and improving the visual quality of Colorado Springs mountain backdrop. Daily, I celebrate her life’s efforts when I look at the former Queens Canyon quarry scar," said Gary Bradley, past president of foundation. "She had a unique ability to rally volunteers to solve community issues."
Former Colorado Springs City Councilman Larry Barrett said Reaves had an "uncommon ability to obtain the cooperation of so many others including builders and developers providing top soil and tree trimmings, dozens of volunteers each spring to help in planting thousands of seedlings, meetings with government officials, and publicizing progress to civic and neighborhood groups."
Reaves is survived by a sister, Priscilla Butler of Houston; four children, Bonnie Reaves of Colorado Springs, Caroline Reaves Powers of Austin, Texas, Cathy Hegeman of Centennial and Matthew Reaves of Fort Collins; seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 13 at Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave., with a reception to follow. Memorial donations may be made to the Catamount Institute.