The most powerful developer in Colorado Springs, Norwood Development Group, told Mayor John Suthers last year it planned to ask voters to approve a stringent water rule that could block new annexations for decades, which preceded the city adopting a similar, but less restrictive standard.
Norwood's measure would have required Colorado Springs Utilities to have enough water, an estimated about 125,000 to 130,000 acre-feet, for all the properties within the city to develop before allowing annexations, a measure that could block the city from adding property for 20 to 30 years, Suthers said. The proposal would prioritize water service to developments already within the city — including the 18,000 acres in Banning Lewis Ranch owned by Norwood on the eastern edge of town.
"I had a very adverse reaction to that," said Suthers, who told Norwood he would fight their proposed charter change. Should such a charter change be adopted by voters, only voters could undo it with another election.
With the vow of a charter change vote hanging over them, Utilities officials introduced a less confining water regulation, but one that critics say would still favor Norwood development, limit city growth, and push new housing construction into El Paso County. That regulation has already passed a first vote by City Council.
Other people familiar with the charter change idea spoke to The Gazette about it on condition of anonymity, outlining their concerns about the perception it presented of inappropriate influence on city government.
Councilman Bill Murray said the impact of the new ordinance demonstrates the "bareknuckle power" that Norwood has in the city.
"It’s scary how much power Norwood has over this community," Murray said.
People on both sides of the issue agree a water policy is necessary, but critics, including members of council, say it was pushed through too quickly — introduced for the first time in October and voted on in January, without an extensive stakeholder process the city typically holds. For example, the city has been working on a rewrite of its zoning code for several years.
Norwood Senior Vice President Tim Seibert acknowledged the company has concerns about proposed "flagpole" annexations that would take development miles outside existing city limits at a time when the Colorado River Basin, a major source of city water, is experiencing a megadrought.
Currently, city code only requires that Colorado Springs have a largely undefined surplus of water ahead of annexation. The code states the city needs to have water "expected to be sufficient for the present and projected needs for the foreseeable future."
Norwood was interested in quantifying how much water the city needs to have before allowing properties to annex, which would ensure residents of good water planning, Seibert said.
"We explored options to define water utilization under the initiated options that citizens have," said Seibert, speaking of ballot initiatives. He said the company never submitted a measure, but has asked hard questions about water supply and annexations.
While Suthers said he thought Norwood's measure was too restrictive, the mayor defended a policy the City Council will vote on for a second time this week. The new ordinance requires Utilities to have 130% of the water necessary to serve existing demand and demand from property interested in annexing. The percentage could change if the city acquires additional water rights or improves conservation over time, allowing the city to annex property in the future. But right now, it could block a large pending annexation request from property east of Fountain.
The ordinance could take effect before the federal government imposes reductions on Colorado River use to protect levels in Lake Powell and Lake Mead, depleted reservoirs that serve millions of people with water and power.
"The threat of a curtailment is much higher than it has ever been," Suthers said. He said that, while Colorado has a strong argument why the cuts should be made in Lower Basin states, such as California, it is not a guarantee they won't happen here.
A written statement from the Colorado Water Conservation Board said in-state water users already take cuts in water to ensure Lower Basin states, which also include Nevada and Arizona, receive required water deliveries.
"There are no federally imposed mandatory cuts to water uses envisioned in Colorado," the statement said.
Rule blocks pending annexations
Critics expect the Colorado Springs rule will push home construction out into unincorporated El Paso County, which doesn't have such restrictive water rules, where residents may be forced to rely on diminishing groundwater.
It could also drive up the price of housing in town and limit competition because it does not apply to Banning Lewis Ranch, already within the city limits. The 130% rule applies only at the time of annexation.
When asked about perceived undue influence, Seibert said the company has been asking since January of last year for the community to have a big conversation about long-term plans for adding property to the city that encourages logical growth.
The city is due to update its 2006 annexation plan.
"We welcome a process. We welcome thoughtful planning in the region," Seibert said. The company leader also said Norwood welcomes competition.
Suthers said the pending cuts on the Colorado River that could be dictated by the federal government drove the timeline. The City Council also can revise an ordinance as situations and circumstances change.
He noted polling showed a water rule could have popular appeal with voters, because residents want assurances the city is looking out for them in an era of prolonged drought. Polling shared by Norwood showed about 80% of 400 residents supported the 130% rule, when it was described as an effort to manage the drought.
The rule will have immediate impact, probably blocking the pending annexation of a 3,200-acre development east of Fountain called Amara proposed by La Plata Communities, the company that developed most of Briargate.
It could also block other large parcels from coming into the city, such as Flying Horse East, a 5,500-acre parcel near Schriever Space Force Base expected to provide housing for service members. Properties could be let in as the city acquires more water, but the 30% buffer is a high standard.
Norwood is not the only developer with greenfield land in town, but it does own the lion's share. In the coming decades, Norwood's portion of Banning Lewis Ranch could be home to 170,000 people, Seibert said.
Other large developments within the city exist, but they are much smaller, such as Reagan Ranch, about 240 acres east of Peterson; Bradley Heights, several hundred acres near Bradley and Marksheffel Roads; and Oakwood Homes' segment of Banning Lewis Ranch, a 2,400-acre parcel that is partially built out.
'You have to save us'
If builders can't join the city, they probably will issue debt to build on groundwater, making it much harder for those homes and businesses to come into the city later, said Craig Dossey, El Paso County's former planning director.
"A decision in a moment of time can have decades worth of impact," said Dossey, now president of Vertex Consulting Services, a Colorado Springs-based planning and land development company.
The groundwater in the county is a nonrenewable resource and, despite the county's water rule that developers must prove they have 300 years of water, the water production in county wells is likely to diminish over time.
"Those folks are going to come to the city and say, 'You have to save us,'" Dossey said.
Seibert noted the city is not obligated to provide water for dense neighborhoods in the county.
"I would challenge whether that's good planning," he said.
City Councilwoman Yolanda Avila cited the regional nature of the water issue when she opposed the rule that passed the first time on a 5-4 vote. She said that it's unlikely the city wouldn't jump in to help if county residents ran out of water.
"We are the big city, and we are not just going to take care of our residents," she said.
If the ordinance pushes up the price of housing, it probably will hit low-income people of color hardest, she said in an interview.
"They won’t be able to afford to live here. They will have to go to Fountain and Pueblo, wherever they can find housing," she said.
'Whatever it takes'
The 3,200-acre development east of Fountain has been billed by La Plata Communities as needed housing that could support Fort Carson.
La Plata Communities turned to Colorado Springs for water after the city of Fountain told the company it could not serve the project right away.
Colorado Springs' staff seemed to welcome La Plata Communities' annexation petition. City department heads met with business representatives every other week, with encouragement from city leadership to ensure the annexation schedule ran on time, company Chief Operating Officer Mike Ruebenson said.
During a public meeting in October, Utilities staff members told the City Council they had enough water to serve the project. However, at a meeting a week later, the water rule was introduced publicly for the first time.
La Plata Communities President and CEO Doug Quimby said Norwood ownership made clear their opposition to Amara coming into the city several times, while promising to support Amara's annexation into Fountain.
Chris Jenkins, Norwood's CEO, told Quimby during a private meeting "we will do whatever it takes to keep you out of Colorado Springs," Quimby said. Seibert said he couldn't speak to what was said in that meeting, but that Norwood supports Amara's annexation into Fountain.
After months of a seemingly positive reception from Colorado Springs, Quimby said the relationship seemed to take a turn in September when he was asked to meet with Chief of Staff Jeff Greene and former Utilities CEO Aram Benyamin, who told him they didn't think annexation would be approved, but that they thought they could help Fountain solve its water problem.
Utilities could provide water to Fountain via a pipeline but only on a temporary basis, giving Fountain time to build other needed water infrastructure, he said. Two days later, Quimby said he had a similar conversation with Jenkins.
Suthers said he could not speak to his staff's position on the annexation, but he never thought the Amara annexation was a good idea; in part, because of its distance from existing police services.
However, the Amara annexation did prompt the Utilities staff to take a harder look at the number of people it can supply.
When the Southern Delivery System, a pipeline from Pueblo Reservoir to Colorado Springs, began pumping, Suthers said Utilities estimated 800,000 people could be served with that water. Now Utilities estimates it can serve 670,000 people.
"That was a wake-up call," Suthers said.
The estimate alarmed Norwood and triggered the company's call for a charter change, he said. The city currently has about 95,000 acre-feet of reliable water supplies but, to serve all of Banning Lewis Ranch, the city likely needs 125,000 acre-feet to 130,000 acre-feet, he said. Utilities serves all current users on about 75,000 acre-feet per year.
Inconsistencies in Utilities projections have been called into question by several City Council members opposed to the water measure and other critics. A central complaint is that the 130% buffer seems arbitrary and set high enough to block annexations.
Utilities officials have said in public meetings they support the 130% buffer, but picking a buffer is a policy decision for the council.
Murray and La Plata Communities have called for a rule that could apply to new development in town as a matter of fairness.
"If this is an important metric to use, we should use it for the whole city," Murray said.
Suthers has said in public meetings several times that the city has an obligation to serve those properties within the city limits with water.