A pedestrian was killed early Sunday morning after being hit by a car on the interstate.

The crash was reported right around 5 a.m. on the north end of Pueblo. The northbound side of the interstate was later closed for the investigation. As of 8 a.m. Sunday it remains shut down.

Police are investigating why the person was walking on the interstate and what led up to the crash. We will update this story as more information is released.

Terry is a journalist for The Gazette. He's a graduate of the University of Denver, loves the Denver Broncos, and is a member of the Television Critics Association and Critics Choice Association.

