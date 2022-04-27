South Cat.jpg

A boy fishes in the South Catamount Reservoir in the North Slope Recreation Area. The area will open for visitors beginning on Sunday.

The wait is almost over for residents and visitors who have been looking forward to fishing, hiking or biking at the North Slope Recreation Area on Pikes Peak, according to Colorado Springs officials in a Wednesday news release.

Weather permitting, the recreation spot along the Pikes Peak Highway will open Sunday, including the North and South Catamount reservoirs. Crystal Reservoir is expected to be closed through the summer as Colorado Springs Utilities completes a maintenance and repair project.

One-day passes to the recreation area are $5 per guest; children under 16 are free. Visitors will not have to make a summit reservation unless they plan to drive to the top of the mountain, according to the release. Guests 16 or older will need a Colorado fishing license if they want to fish in the reservoirs.

Parking is limited at the Catamount reservoirs, so officials recommend getting a free parking pass. Visitors can reserve a limited number of passes at the coloradosprings.gov online store. Staff members will also distribute passes, on a space-available basis, at the Pikes Peak Highway Gateway.

The Catamount gates will close when the parking lots are full and reopen as guests leave, making additional parking spots available.

The North Slope Recreation Area should be open, weather permitting, every day from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Summer hours of 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. will begin May 27 and continue through Labor Day, the release stated.

For more information, visit www.coloradosprings.gov/pikes-peak-americas-mountain.

