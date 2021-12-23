Hundreds of volunteers will be on hand at the NORAD Tracks Santa Operations Center Christmas Eve.
The annual tradition began in 1955 when The Gazette printed an ad from Sears that contained a number for children to call Santa. The wrong number was listed and instead of calling Santa kids called Air Force Col. Harry Shoup -- the on duty commander at the Continental Air Defense Command (CONAD). NORAD replaced CONAD in 1958.
Today, volunteers field calls from around the world from people wishing the know Santa's whereabouts.
NORAD uses three resources to track Kris Kringle, officials say.
The first is radar. NORAD has 47 installation across northern Canada and Alaska. NORAD checks radar to determine the moment Santa leaves the North Pole each year.
After Santa takes off, NORAD uses satellites positioned 22,300 miles above the earth to monitor Santa and his reindeer, particularly Rudolph. Rudolph's red nose gives off a tremendous amount of heat that can be detected by the infrared sensors on the satellites, according to NORAD officials.
Finally, when he is in U.S. and Canadian airspace, Santa slows down so that U.S. and Canadian fighter pilots can escort his sleigh.
Here are some other facts about Jolly ol' St. Nick provided by NORAD:
- NORAD estimates Santa arrives in most countries between 9 p.m. and midnight when children are asleep.
- If kids are away when Santa arrives he moves on to another house and returns when kids are sleeping.
- Santa usually starts his route at the international date line and heads west. He starts in the South Pacific, then New Zealand and Australia, then to Japan, Asia and across African. After that he goes to on to Western Europe, Canada, the United States, Mexico and then central and South America.
- Time behaves differently when Santa makes his trip around the world, NORAD says. What seems like 24 hours to us lasts days, weeks or even months for Santa.
- NORAD estimates Santa is approximately 1,600 years old!
- Santa's sleigh moves faster than starlight.
Here are all the ways children and adults can track Santa this Christmas Eve:
- Online at www.noradsanta.org
- By phone: Call 1-877-HI-NORAD (1-877-446-6723)
- On Twitter: Follow @NoradSanta for the latest updates
- On Facebook
- On your smart home devices, including Amazon Echo
- Apps on iTunes and GooglePlay