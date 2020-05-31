A few hundred protesters gathered in downtown Colorado Springs on Sunday, chanting “No justice, no peace!” and waiving banners and signs as a demonstration against police violence moved into its second day.

The protests in Colorado Springs echo a national outcry over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, who died Monday after a white police officer put his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes, igniting tensions over police violence toward minorities.

Police say tensions erupted here on Saturday night, when as many as 100 protesters gathered outside the Police Operations Center on South Nevada Avenue and reportedly damaged the building, leading officers to deploy tear gas and make dozens of arrests. Police ultimately arrested 38 people, said Jamie Fabos, a spokeswoman for Mayor John Suthers. She had not details on charges against them.

Sunday’s protest started outside Colorado Springs City Hall about 10 a.m. and attendees began marching an hour later, many carrying signs supporting Black Lives Matter and listing the names of people who died during encounters with police.

By 11:30 a.m., the group had settled at the intersection of Wahsatch Avenue and Kiowa Street, many in the grassy median. Passing motorists honked their horns, adding to the clamor of chants including "Hands up, Don't shoot," a slogan that originated after the Aug. 9, 2014, shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri. Police officers were positioned in several downtown intersections, waiving traffic away from the area, but uniformed officers otherwise kept their distance from the peaceful group.

Later, protesters began marching again with plans to return to City Hall. At least one man in the crowd carried a gallon of milk, which has been used by protesters to neutralize police chemical spray and other dispersion agents.

In front of City Hall, many in the group lay down in silence for more than eight minutes, a reference to the amount of time that Floyd lay handcuffed in the street with an officer's knee on his neck, as he repeatedly said, "I can't breathe."

Some in the crowd wore masks, but there was little evidence of social distancing as the group marched and assembled on the lawn outside City Hall.

Among those in attendance Sunday morning was Lawrence Stoker, whose cousin, De’Von Bailey, was fatally shot in the back by Colorado Springs police on Aug. 3, 2019 while fleeing an arrest.

“I think the overall purpose is to get the police not to kill people for no reason,” said Stoker, who was acquitted of charges in the incident that led to Bailey’s deadly arrest.

Police said they feared Bailey was reaching for a gun, and a pistol was found in the pocket of his shorts. The shooting was later deemed justified by a grand jury convened by 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, and the panel declined to press charges against them. The Bailey shooting led to days of protests in Colorado Springs, with critics lambasting what they saw as unwarranted force against a fleeing suspect.

Stoker, who was with Bailey at the time, said he came to peacefully protest and to honor the memory of Bailey, who was 19.

“We make sure his name is brought up, and that it will never be forgotten.”