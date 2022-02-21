The deaths of five people whose bodies were found Sunday afternoon in a Commerce City apartment appeared to be fentanyl-related, according to 17th Judicial District Attorney Brian Mason.
Mason told the Denver Gazette Monday that early evidence at suggests the deceased thought they were taking cocaine when it was actually fentanyl, which is an unpredictable and powerful synthetic painkiller blamed for driving an increase in fatal drug overdoses. He said the drug has been found laced in cocaine, heroin, meth, Oxycontin and in limited cases marijuana.
"Fentanyl is ravaging our community right now," Mason said. "Drug dealers and the drug cartels are lacing these other drugs with fentanyl because it's cheaper for them to do that and then it gets more people addicted. It's part of their business model."
Officers and first responders reported just before 4 p.m. Sunday to North Range Crossings Apartments at 14480 East 104th Ave in Commerce City in response to a call about several unconscious adults. They found five dead adults inside a home, police said.
Among the dead were three women and two men, Denver Gazette news partner 9News reported.
"This is the nightmare scenario. This is five people dying without realizing the drug they're putting into their bodies," Mason said. "If our theory is correct, they didn't realize that they were ingesting fentanyl.
"The scene was like a mass homicide scene. These folks dropped to the ground almost instantly after taking the drug. They didn't have time to call for help. They didn't have the ability to help each other. That's how lethal and how quick and how dangerous this drug is."
Another adult and an infant, believed to be about four months old, were also found and were in good condition. Both were taken to the hospital.
Criminal activity and violence have been ruled out, and a test for hazardous gas, performed by firefighters, came back negative.
However, substances "that could be described as illicit narcotics" were discovered in the apartment, Commerce City Police Chief Clint Nichols told 9News on Sunday, adding that those substances would be identified via testing.
Nichols said he did not know who the victims were but that some of them lived inside the unit. The infant appeared to be doing fine, but he said it was unclear if the baby's parents were among the people found dead in the apartment. Identities of the five deceased have yet to be released as of Monday afternoon.
The DA’s office is continuing to work with the Commerce City Police Department and the North Metro Drug Task Force on early investigations.
"We want to get to the bottom of what happened, but it is very challenging to build a criminal case with these types of cases," Mason said. "We can't interview those five people. They're gone, and so we can't ask them where the drugs came from or who the dealer was. Nor can we then go warn the other people who may have gotten drugs from that dealer to make sure that they don't make the same tragic mistake. "
Mason said investigators will want to talk to anyone who could have information about what may have happened.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.