A new community assessment has launched to gauge the health and wellbeing of southern Colorado’s LGBTQ+ population.

The El Paso County LGBTQ+ Health Equity Needs Assessment is available at https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/7119447/LGBTQ-Community-Survey. Responses are being accepted through February.

Pikes Peak Community Health Partnership, a nonprofit organization that works to improve the health of the community, created the assessment with the goal of making the region “a safer, more affirming and more joyful place for LGBTQIA2+ people and their loved ones,” according to the survey.

Plans for the survey started last spring, well before the Club Q mass shooting in November, but organizers said the tragedy makes the survey even more useful.

Anyone 18 years and older can fill out the questionnaire anonymously.

The multiple-choice survey asks about respondents' sexual orientation and gender identity, religious preferences, housing status, mental and physical health, cases of verbal or physical harassment they've experienced, questions such as, “Thinking about the doctor or health center that you visit for your physical healthcare most often, how inclusive do you feel this physical healthcare provider is of LGBTQ+ people?”

The information will be used to identify the needs, advocate for more resources and guide efforts to support the LGBTQ+ community, according to the survey.

Inside Out Youth Services, One Colorado, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and others helped create the survey.

Results will be released in the spring, officials said.