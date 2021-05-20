Colorado Springs city staff released on Thursday an early version of the standards residents may have to meet if they want to keep a carport in front of their house or put up a new one.
The rules as proposed would allow most front yard carports to stay up. If carports do not meet the new rules, they would need to be modified or come down, said Mitch Hammes, neighborhood services manager. The carports would also only be allowed in certain circumstances. For example, those with a two-car garage or larger would not be allowed to have a carport, the proposed rules state.
The Colorado Springs Planning Commission praised the proposal Thursday but did not take a vote on it because the city staff will be asking for public comment on the rules starting next week.
"I think this is a great start," Chairman Reggie Graham said.
Front yard carports have in most circumstances been prohibited for decades, but the rules were largely not enforced until last year, when a series of complaints was filed with the city.
The Colorado Springs City Council asked city staff late last year to rewrite the rules so that residents could keep their carports to protect their cars from hail. However, the board also wanted to impose some rules governing the carports to ensure drivers can see pedestrians or oncoming traffic. The board adopted a six-month moratorium on enforcing carport rules in January to allow time for new rules to be drafted.
Code enforcement has about 80 cases against carport owners on hold while city staff write new rules to govern the structures, Hammes said.
The proposal would prohibit carports made out of canvas, plastic, polyester or other tent-like materials. Metal carports would have to be painted, the proposed rules state. The structure could have one enclosed side if they are up against a building. Otherwise all sides must be open for the first 6 feet from the ground up, the proposal says.
The carports would also not be allowed in front of a house if they can be placed behind it or beside it, the draft rules state.
Commissioner Scott Hente said he did want to see any strict architectural standards incorporated into the rules because that should not be the city's role.
The city expects to put out a questionnaire on the rules next week and meet with stakeholders. The staff may revise the rules based on that feedback, Hammes said.
"I would expect that there might be some tweaks," he said.