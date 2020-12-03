New COVID-19 diagnoses in Colorado may again be on the rise after declining in late November, then leveling off, according to state data.
The increase is not related to Thanksgiving gatherings, which health officials warned, could cause a spike in the next few weeks.
"We've seen numbers bouncing around quite a bit in the last two weeks or so," said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, an epidemiologist with the state health department, on a Thursday press call. "We did see a decrease in case counts reported over the holiday weekend, but today's numbers have come up quite a bit.
"It's difficult to know right now what the next couple of days are going to look like."
The state saw 5,373 new cases on Wednesday, an increase of nearly 2,000 from the day prior.
It will still be several days before the impacts of Thanksgiving gatherings are apparent, she added, noting that data from the state Transportation Department shows a nearly 30% reduction in traffic on Thanksgiving when compared to last year.
While the news is generally positive regarding the number of new diagnoses, there persists a "steady increase in the number of individuals currently hospitalized" due to the virus, with admissions outpacing discharges, Herlihy said.
The percent of individuals tested for the sometimes deadly virus who receive positive results continues to hover around 12%, she added.
Each Coloradan with COVID-19 spreads the virus to another 1.2 people, on average, said Dr. Jon Samet, dean of the Colorado School of Public Health and member of the state's COVID-19 modeling group, adding that the number should ideally be under one.
Approximately one in 40 Coloradans is currently estimated to have the virus, he added.