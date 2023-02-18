Both housing justice advocates and Colorado Springs city leaders say that revamped zoning regulations, which received final approval from City Council Tuesday, include changes that will help ease the process of developing additional affordable housing.

But some believe the new Unified Development Code doesn’t go far enough in solving the need for more units for low-to moderate-income residents.

“The bottom line is it is illegal to build affordable housing in 80% of our city center — because most zoning in existing neighborhoods is single family — and that’s true in many cities because of these land use policies,” said Susan Bolduc, a member of Faith Table, an interfaith group of religious leaders who focus on affordable housing.

“We really have a crisis,” she said.

City staff spent three years on “RetoolCOS,” the name for the first major overhaul of the zoning and subdivision ordinances that had not been comprehensively updated since the late 1990s.

Groups calling on officials to add higher densities in new developments, allow more multi-family infill projects and other considerations voiced their views at some of 80 public meetings that were held over the course of the project and hosted their own meetings to discuss the topic.

Faith Table supported updating the code and lauds what members see as improvements, including new height limits, loosened setbacks from streets and adjusted parking requirements “because a lot of studies have shown we use up a lot of land for parking that isn’t needed,” Bolduc said.

That the city has added flexible zoning for new developments also will pave the way for more mixed-use neighborhoods, she said.

“I think they have to think about what could we allow in single family neighborhoods that would maintain the characteristics of the neighborhood and allow for more housing; I don’t think it’s an ‘either-or,’” Bolduc said.

The Colorado Springs Pro-Housing Partnership, a group that closely followed the process to rewrite the code, said 83% of Colorado Springs residential land is zoned for single-family use, which the group attributes as the “primary factor driving the housing shortage and lack of housing diversity.”

The city’s Unified Development Code — urban-planning regulations that dictate how developers and property owners can use their land — has no specific reference or zoning regulations for affordable housing, said Peter Wysocki, planning and community development director.

“The Retool doesn’t have any direct standards or waivers or incentives for income-restrictive affordable housing,” he said.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development defines affordable housing as rental units that do not require more than 30% of household income to secure and are subject to affordability restrictions in long-term rent limits. Houses considered “affordable” must be priced to low- to moderate-income buyers.

Attainable housing, another industry term, may be priced to meet the needs of lower-income households in the region but is not typically subject to long-term rent restrictions or re-sale provisions.

Both are considered essential to providing housing stock that all residents in a community can afford.

Wysocki said the city's Unified Development Code is “very adaptable to varying housing types” and he hopes it has “a positive impact on attainable housing.”

He also mentioned as a nod to affordable housing new residential zoning districts that will enable developers to mix single-family homes with pull-apart townhomes on small lots, which are units that appear to be attached but actually are detached.

“We’re seeing many products like that being built, allowing for attached single family, duplexes and townhomes,” Wysocki said, adding that density is up to the developer.

Another emerging trend is aging seniors downsizing to smaller lots, and neighborhoods having more common open spaces and fewer large backyards, Wysocki said.

The new code also permits developers who want to turn a vacant shopping center into multifamily units to do so without having to go through a rezoning process, as has been the case.

“They would still need to meet standards, such as notifying property owners within 1,000 feet, but it eliminates that extra step of zone change,” Wysocki said.

Previously, the city adopted an ordinance for accessory-dwelling units, allowing property owners to convert basements to living quarters or build a “mother-in-law suite” on site, he said, to further provide alternative housing.

Zoning regulations affect residential, commercial and business development, and the supply of affordable and attainable housing stock is only part of the answer, Wysocki said.

“Retool basically is more adaptable for developing different housing types over time; this isn’t just going to happen overnight,” he said.

Wysocki notes that the city assists with several financing programs for affordable housing projects, including applications for federal community development block grants, private activity bonds that carry zero to very-low interest rates, and low income tax credits.

Housing affordability is trending in the wrong direction, Wysocki said, according to statistics presented in the city’s recap of 2022.

The average rent for a two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment in the community last year was $1,514, according to the analysis, well above the maximum $1,151 that a family of four should pay to meet the HUD definition of “affordable housing.”

“We live in a growing area that’s desirable, and housing will continue to increase,” Wysocki said. “It’s about how do we provide different housing options for different families. Retool acknowledges the need for infill and redevelopment and the need for green-field development.”

The debate is not over, said Bolduc, a member of First Lutheran Church.

The more restrictive the zoning, the more likely that low-wage laborers aren't able to afford to live near where they work, she said, and the more likely that neighborhood segregation will be perpetuated.

“I don’t think they should put this issue to bed; they can go back and review this land use issue of single-family zoning,” she said, adding that many communities are requiring at least two units of housing per lot for infill projects. And in some communities, residential property owners can subdivide their properties to make room for multifamily units.

The revised code, which takes effect in June, can be amended and updated, Wysocki said, as housing needs and preferences change.