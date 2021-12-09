The vision for a 800-acre neighborhood along Woodmen Road is changing to include a new sports complex that could help meet the demand for fields in town.
The Colorado Springs Parks and Recreation Advisory Board voted unanimously Thursday to support a plan for the Percheron development, formerly Banning Lewis Ranch North, that shows a new 126.5-acre sports complex. The facility could feature baseball and multiuse fields, in addition to parking for 3,000 cars, said Andrea Barlow, with N.E.S. Inc., who represented the developers at the meeting.
The new complex was described as a "premier sports venue for the entire city" in plans submitted to the board.
The city continually hears from residents and groups seeking fields for softball, baseball, soccer, and football — demands this complex could help meet.
"Based on the continued growth of our city to the east and to the north, we anticipate those needs will only continue to grow," said Britt Haley, parks design and development manager.
The Norwood-owned development was annexed into the city in January and at that time, the largest planned park was 37-acres. The revised and pending plans for the neighborhood also show other changes as well, including an overall reduction in the number of homes from 2,900 to 2,650 and the elimination of one of three school sites.
The proposal also shows the smaller neighborhood parks distributed throughout the development coming down in acreage a bit. For example, two 5-acre parks on the north side of the development will be 2.1 acres.
Norwood would only be required to dedicate 31.5 acres of parkland to the city because the city recently reduced the amount of acreage developers need to dedicate for parks. Norwood also reduced the total number of homes planned for the land, which lowers the total parkland acreage required.
However, documents submitted to the city show the whole development is expected to have almost 100 acres of parkland and open space.
It is yet to be determined who would own and operate the new sports complex, said Connie Schmeisser, city landscape architect.
"As part of figuring out what the community needs, a business plan, what partners might work together to bring this to reality, are all things the Norwood group is working on," she said, in an email.
The Colorado Springs Planning Commission and City Council will review and vote on the revised plans for the development in the coming months.